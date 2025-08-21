The Tigers promoted Sommers from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday for his MLB debut, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sommers will join the Tigers for their series against the Royals from Friday through Sunday. The southpaw has pitched in Double-A and Triple-A during 2025. He posted a 1.48 ERA across 24.1 innings pitched with Double-A Erie and has a 3.31 ERA in 32.2 innings with Triple-A Toledo. With Toledo, the 25-year-old also has had a 41:14 K:BB while pitching against left-handed bats often in the 27 games he has played in. Triple-A lefties have batted .151 versus Sommers while righties have hit for .238. A corresponding move is yet to be announced.