Tigers' Drew Sommers: Charged with loss Saturday

Sommers (0-3) allowed one run on two hits in two innings of relief and was charged with the loss in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to the White Sox. He walked one and struck out four.

The lefty reliever pitched decently but was charged with a tough-luck loss in the middle part of Saturday's contest after starter Troy Melton covered just 4.1 innings. Sommers has only been asked to log 22 frames so far this season in the majors, though he's mostly been sharp despite the winless record with a 3.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts. The southpaw doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal at the moment, however, given his role in the middle of Detroit's bullpen.