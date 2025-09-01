Sommers (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits across an inning of relief to take the loss in Monday's game against the Mets. He struck out one.

With Detroit starter Charlie Morton only lasting 3.2 innings, Sommers came on in the middle of the contest and struggled against a potent New York lineup. The key hit against the rookie lefty was a two-RBI triple by Juan Soto, who then came around to score on a Brandon Nimmo single. Sommers has now allowed at least one run in three of his first four MLB appearances, and he's sitting with an ugly 18.00 ERA.