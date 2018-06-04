Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Added to roster ahead of start
The Tigers selected VerHagen's contract from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Since being dropped from the 40-man roster in late April, VerHagen has emerged as a dominant arm in the Toledo rotation, submitting a 1.32 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB in 27.1 innings. The right-hander's track record as both a starter and reliever in the majors has been far more checkered, however, so it will be difficult to stream him with much confidence against one of baseball's top offenses. If VerHagen acquits himself well in the difficult matchup, he could earn a second start in the Tigers' weekend series against the Indians with rotation members Francisco Liriano (hamstring) and Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) both expected to remain on the disabled list until at least next week.
