Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Allows two runs in no deciision Saturday
VerHagen (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Orioles.
VerHagen entered the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead before giving up a solo homer to Adam Jones, leading to his no decision. With the Tigers dealing with injuries in their rotation, it seems as if he'll be able to continue making starts, but since he posted just a 4.90 ERA at Triple-A Toledo this year, it might not be wise to have great expectations for him. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Pirates.
