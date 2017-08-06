VerHagen (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings, in a no-decision Saturday against the Orioles.

He entered the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead before giving up a solo homer to Adam Jones. With the Tigers dealing with injuries in their rotation, it seems as if VerHagen will be able to continue making starts, but since he posted just a 4.90 ERA at Triple-A Toledo this year, it might not be wise to have great expectations for him. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Pirates.