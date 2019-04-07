The Tigers activated VerHagen (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

He'll assume the active roster spot of Matt Moore, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after spraining his right knee in a start Saturday against the Royals. Daniel Norris is slated to move from a relief role into the rotation in Moore's stead, with the addition of VerHagen allowing the Tigers to maintain an eight-man bullpen.

