Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Back to starting in minors
VerHagen will join the rotation in Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
VerHagen has made 73 career major-league appearances, just three of them starts. He started 19 games for Toledo last season and will start there again for the time being. The Tigers aren't particularly deep in their rotation, but VerHagen's career 5.04 ERA hardly makes him an enticing candidate for a starting role.
