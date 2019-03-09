Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Battling inflammation
VerHagen said Saturday that tests confirmed that he's experiencing inflammation around his throwing shoulder, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
VerHagen complained off a dead arm earlier this week, leading to some fears that he may have suffered a recurrence of the symptoms of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, a condition he experienced a few years ago that required surgery. Fortunately, an MRI cleared him of any structural damage, so he'll merely treat his shoulder with anti-inflammatory medication before starting up his throwing program again. A long-term absence thus doesn't look to be in store for VerHagen, though he may need to resume mound work within the next week to avoid opening the regular season on the injured list.
