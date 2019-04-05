Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Beginning rehab stint
VerHagen (forearm) will start his rehab assignment Friday in Single-A Lakeland.
VerHagen was placed on the injury list at the end of March with a strained forearm, but appears to be ready to test it out in the minors. If all goes well, he should return to a mid-leverage bulpen role for the Tigers in the near future.
