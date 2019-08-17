VerHagen (3-2) picked up the win in Friday's 2-0 shutout of the Rays, giving up three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three.

The Tigers are using Daniel Norris and VerHagen as tandem pitchers down the stretch, and the duo surprisingly kept Tampa off the scoreboard for eight innings Friday. VerHagen will likely piggyback off Norris in the southpaw's next start Wednesday in Houston, but his 6.67 ERA and 23:16 K:BB through 29.2 big-league innings this season doesn't suggest a repeat performance is likely.