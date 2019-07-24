Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Contract selected
VerHagen's contract will be selected prior to Thursday's game against the Mariners.
VerHagen spent some time with the Tigers early in the season but was designated for assignment after allowing 10 runs and walking 10 batters in six innings of work. He righted the ship with Triple-A Toledo, though his 4.42 ERA isn't particularly encouraging. Daniel Stumpf was optioned to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, while Grayson Greiner (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man.
