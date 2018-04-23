VerHagen was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Monday.

VerHagen has allowed five runs over his last 2.1 innings of work to raise his ERA to 6.30, so the Tigers opted to cut him loose in order to bring up an additional position player (Mike Gerber) as the team heads to a National League ballpark for a series against the Pirates. The 27-year-old righty will have to clear waivers before the Tigers are able to outright him to Triple-A Toledo.