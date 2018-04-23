Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Designated for assignment Monday
VerHagen was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Monday.
VerHagen has allowed five runs over his last 2.1 innings of work to raise his ERA to 6.30, so the Tigers opted to cut him loose in order to bring up an additional position player (Mike Gerber) as the team heads to a National League ballpark for a series against the Pirates. The 27-year-old righty will have to clear waivers before the Tigers are able to outright him to Triple-A Toledo.
More News
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Strikes out side Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Likely on outs for rotation spot•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Fails to complete four innings in loss•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: To start Saturday against Orioles•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...