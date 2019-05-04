VerHagen was designated for assignment by the Tigers after Saturday's loss to the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

VerHagen had a 7.20 ERA, 2.40 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB over five innings entering Saturday, and he then gave up six runs on five hits and three walks in one frame during the 15-3 loss. The 28-year-old could opt to become a free agent rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A, assuming he clears waivers.