Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Draws another start
VerHagen is listed as the Tigers' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
After making his first 10 appearances of the season with the Tigers as a reliever, VerHagen returned to the big club in a starting role Thursday following his promotion from Triple-A Toledo. VerHagen didn't find much success while taking the loss against the Mariners, giving up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out four. The Tigers are lacking in appealing and/or healthy rotation members at the moment, so despite his lackluster results, VerHagen will be given a shot at redemption Tuesday. He's probably only worth tracking in AL-only leagues at this point until he begins providing more useful numbers.
More News
