VerHagen (2-2) allowed one earned run on seven hits and no walks while striking out five to earn the win in the second game of the team's doubleheader against the White Sox on Tuesday.

VerHagen turned in his most effective start of the campaign as he held the White Sox to just one-extra base hit. He relied heavily on keeping the ball on the ground, with seven of his 15 outs coming via the groundball. It's possible this was just a spot start for VerHagen due to the doubleheader, as the recent return of Spencer Turnbull could bump him from the rotation.