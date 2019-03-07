Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Experiencing dead arm
VerHagen is being evaluated Thursday for what the team is calling dead arm, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
He had a rough outing Wednesday, and it is being attributed to whatever is going on with him physically. Consider him day-to-day for now.
