VerHagen (0-2) took the loss to the Pirates on Thursday. He gave up six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 3.2 innings.

After taking a step forward in his last start, VerHagen took two steps back in this one -- he gave up runs in four straight innings to begin the game before being pulled. Five of the nine hits against him went for extra bases, and VerHagen also uncorked a wild pitch. The Tigers have not announced any rotation changes, but it would make sense if they turned elsewhere in the near future, if not for the next turn.