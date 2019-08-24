Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Fans career-high 11
VerHagen (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 9-6 victory over the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 11.
He did get taken deep by Miguel Sano and Jake Cave, but this was still the best outing of VerHagen's career -- not only did he more than double his prior career high in strikeouts, it was his first ever quality start. The right-hander has a 6.31 ERA and 34:17 K:BB through 35.2 innings with the Tigers this year, but this performance almost certainly will earn him another turn in the rotation.
