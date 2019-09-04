Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Fares well in piggyback role
VerHagen worked 4.1 innings in relief in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Royals, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six.
For his second straight appearance, VerHagen piggybacked starter Daniel Norris, who was pulled after three innings. VerHagen exited with the Tigers up 4-3 and likely would have been in line for the win, but relievers Jose Cisnero and Gregory Soto were unable to protect the lead. If he isn't needed out of the bullpen over the next four games, VerHagen will likely piggyback Norris again Sunday in Oakland.
