The Tigers placed VerHagen (nose) on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

VerHagen fractured his nose when he was hit by a relay throw while covering first base during his appearance in Tuesday's loss to the Reds. The Tigers don't have a concrete timetable for VerHagen's return, but the right-hander may be able to remain on a normal throwing program while he waits for his nose to heal. Johnny Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories