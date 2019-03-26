VerHagen (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

As expected, VerHagen will begin the season on the shelf as he nurses a strained forearm. The issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, though the right-hander remains without a timeline for his return. The move is backdated to Monday, making VerHagen eligible to return April 4. Joe Jimenez and Victor Alcantara should handle the bulk of setup duties in his absence.

