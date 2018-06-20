VerHagen exited Tuesday's game against the Reds after being hit in the face by a throw, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

VerHagen was covering first base on a potential double play in the seventh inning, and was struck in the face as he was unable to field the relay throw from second base. The 27-year-old was diagnosed with a nasal bruise and was undergoing X-rays to determine the severity of the injury.