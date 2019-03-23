VerHagen is expected to head to the injured list to open the year with a strained forearm, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

VerHagen had been dealing with a shoulder issue earlier in spring and is now apparently battling a new problem. The issue isn't considered a serious one but the Tigers have little reason to risk further injury, especially considering that injured-list trips can be backdated by three days at the start of the year, meaning VerHagen could be eligible to return just a week into the season.