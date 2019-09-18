VerHagen is expected to work multiple innings in relief Thursday against the Indians as a piggyback for Daniel Norris, who is listed as the Tigers' scheduled starter for the series finale.

Norris has covered exactly three innings in each of his last six starts and has posted a 2.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over that span, so his workload seems fairly predictable at this point. VerHagen has followed Norris in the last four of those starts and has found similar success, compiling a 2.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 16.2 innings. The Tigers will likely count on VerHagen for around 4-to-5 innings behind Norris on Thursday, leaving the right-hander as the pitcher most likely to factor into any decision.