VerHagen allowed no runs on one hit and one walk while fanning three across 2.2 innings in his first outing since June 19.

VerHagen was having a rough go of it prior to landing on the disabled list, as he'd surrendered one or more runs in seven of his last 10 outings before suffering a broken nose. He'll look to turn it around as he sits with an alarming 8.02 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 21.1 innings.