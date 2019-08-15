VerHagen isn't expected to start this week with Jordan Zimmermann (neck) trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list and likely to rejoin the Detroit rotation Saturday against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

VerHagen made three turns through the rotation before moving to the bullpen last weekend, when he worked five innings of long relief behind Daniel Norris in a 10-2 loss to the Royals. The Tigers haven't summoned VerHagen in relief since that outing, but unless Zimmermann's condition takes a turn for the worse in the next couple of days, VerHagen will likely stick in the bullpen moving forward. VerHagen's case for re-entering the rotation has been further damaged by Edwin Jackson notching wins in quality showings in both of his first two starts since joining Detroit.