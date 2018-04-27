VerHagen was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after passing through waivers unclaimed.

VerHagen was recently designated for assignment by the Tigers on Monday. Over nine appearances with the big-league club this season, he's posted a 6.30 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with an 11:7 K:BB. The right-hander will continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth.

