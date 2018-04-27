Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Passes through waivers
VerHagen was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after passing through waivers unclaimed.
VerHagen was recently designated for assignment by the Tigers on Monday. Over nine appearances with the big-league club this season, he's posted a 6.30 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with an 11:7 K:BB. The right-hander will continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth.
More News
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Strikes out side Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Likely on outs for rotation spot•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Fails to complete four innings in loss•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?