VerHagen (2-2) pitched three scoreless innings of relief and picked up the win Wednesday against the Reds. He allowed three hits and struck out two.

Detroit starter Mike Fiers took a line drive to the shin and left after tossing two innings, which forced VerHagen into early action, and he performed well. The righty has a subpar 5.77 ERA this season, but he's been better since returning from a DL stint on July 9. Over his last 15.2 innings, VerHagen has a 1.72 ERA and 0.51 WHIP. He should continue serving in a long relief role for the Tigers.