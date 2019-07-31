VerHagen (1-2) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, hurling 4.2 innings and giving up four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two.

VerHagen was knocked around early and often, surrendering six singles and four extra-base hits including a two-run homer to Matt Thaiss in the second inning. He failed to retire the side in order in any frame and struggled to sneak the ball by hitters, inducing only four swinging strikes. The 28-year-old has labored mightily in his two starts this season, giving up nine earned runs in 8.2 innings. Nonetheless, the thinness of the Tigers' rotation may allow him additional opportunities, with his next start lined up at home against the White Sox on Monday.