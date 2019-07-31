Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Serves up 10 hits in loss
VerHagen (1-2) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, hurling 4.2 innings and giving up four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two.
VerHagen was knocked around early and often, surrendering six singles and four extra-base hits including a two-run homer to Matt Thaiss in the second inning. He failed to retire the side in order in any frame and struggled to sneak the ball by hitters, inducing only four swinging strikes. The 28-year-old has labored mightily in his two starts this season, giving up nine earned runs in 8.2 innings. Nonetheless, the thinness of the Tigers' rotation may allow him additional opportunities, with his next start lined up at home against the White Sox on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...