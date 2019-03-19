VerHagen (shoulder) is included on the Tigers' list of available pitchers for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

VerHagen has been idle for the past two weeks while battling tightness around his throwing shoulder. His inclusion on the Tigers' travel list suggests the injury is behind him at this point, but he'll still probably need to make an appearance or two in the Grapefruit League to give the team more confidence about his status heading into Opening Day. VerHagen, who posted a 4.53 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 56.1 innings last season, will likely be a factor in the middle innings this season.