VerHagen tossed four scoreless innings in relief but didn't factor into the decision Saturday in the Tigers' 8-4 win over the Orioles in 12 innings. He scattered three hits and a walk and struck out two in the appearance.

The piggyback arrangement between Daniel Norris and Drew VerHagen once again proved favorable, as the two pitchers combined to cover seven scoreless frames. Since whiffing a career-high 11 in a spot start Aug. 23 in Minnesota, VerHagen has remained effective while working as a bulk reliever in his last four appearances. Over that stretch, VerHagen has supplied a 2.16 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 16.2 innings.