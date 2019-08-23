Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Starting Friday
VerHagen is starting Friday's game at Minnesota, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
VerHagen has delivered three straight outings with one or zero runs allowed while throwing at least five innings, so he'll receive the starting nod Friday. Despite his run of quality form, the 28-year-old isn't a desirable fantasy option given the Twins rank third in the majors in runs scored and first in homers. It's not yet clear if this is a spot start of if VerHagen will receive a more extended opportunity in the rotation.
