The Tigers will select VerHagen's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Monday and have him start Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Yankees, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

It was expected that Sandy Baez would enter the rotation Monday with the doubleheader necessitating a temporary sixth starter, but that assignment will instead fall to VerHagen, who opened the season in a bullpen role for the big club before being outrighted off the 40-man roster. Since heading back to the minors, VerHagen has transitioned to a starting role and has been utterly dominant, supplying a 1.32 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB in 27.1 innings. If he fares well during Monday's start, VerHagen could earn another turn in the rotation later in the week with neither Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) nor Francisco Liriano (hamstring) likely on track to return from the disabled list until at least the middle of the month.