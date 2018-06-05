VerHagen (0-2) took the loss in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

VerHagen had been pitching well as a starter with Triple-A Toledo recently, compiling a 1.32 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB in 27.1 innings, but he struggled mightily against one of the better lineups in the majors. The 27-year-old was done in by three home runs, including a three-run shot by Austin Romine in the fourth inning. With rotation members Francisco Liriano (hamstring) and Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) both expected to remain on the disabled list until at least next week, VerHagen could get another turn this weekend, though he'll have to pitch better if he wants to stick around with the Tigers past that.