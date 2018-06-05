Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Struggles in Monday's start
VerHagen (0-2) took the loss in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings. He walked two and struck out two.
VerHagen had been pitching well as a starter with Triple-A Toledo recently, compiling a 1.32 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB in 27.1 innings, but he struggled mightily against one of the better lineups in the majors. The 27-year-old was done in by three home runs, including a three-run shot by Austin Romine in the fourth inning. With rotation members Francisco Liriano (hamstring) and Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) both expected to remain on the disabled list until at least next week, VerHagen could get another turn this weekend, though he'll have to pitch better if he wants to stick around with the Tigers past that.
More News
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Added to roster ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Starting Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Back to starting in minors•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Passes through waivers•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Strikes out side Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...