VerHagen (nose) sustained a broken nose during Tuesday's loss to Cincinnati, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

VerHagen was hit in the face by a relay throw from second base as he covered first base on a potential double play during the seventh inning Tuesday. A trip to the disabled list is likely for the 27-year-old after having his nose re-set, especially with the Tigers already wanting to recall a pitcher from Triple-A Toledo for Wednesday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories