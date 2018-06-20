Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Suffers broken nose
VerHagen (nose) sustained a broken nose during Tuesday's loss to Cincinnati, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
VerHagen was hit in the face by a relay throw from second base as he covered first base on a potential double play during the seventh inning Tuesday. A trip to the disabled list is likely for the 27-year-old after having his nose re-set, especially with the Tigers already wanting to recall a pitcher from Triple-A Toledo for Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Passed over for start•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Struggles in Monday's start•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Added to roster ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Starting Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Back to starting in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas