Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Summoned to big leagues
VerHagen was called up to the Tigers on Sunday, MLive.com reports.
The right-hander will provide support to the Tigers' bullpen, which was used heavily across a seven-game road trip. VerHagen, who battled thoracic outlet syndrome in his throwing arm for a good chunk of 2016, reportedly asked the team to work as a starter rather than a reliever heading into this season, and as such, he's made 19 starts with Triple-A Toledo. During that span, he's gone 7-7 with a pedestrian 4.90 ERA and 69:43 K:BB in just under 100 (97.1) innings. He has yet to appear in a game this year for the Tigers, however.
