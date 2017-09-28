VerHagen (0-3) was tagged with the loss and a blown save in Wednesday's game against the Royals. He gave up two earned runs on two hits and retired just a single batter.

VerHagen gave up a two-run home run to Paulo Orlando in the seventh inning that put Kansas City up 4-3. The 26-year-old now has an uninspiring 5.85 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, and he likely won't be much of a fantasy contributor in 2018.