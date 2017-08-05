VerHagen will get the start Saturday against Baltimore, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

VerHagen has appeared twice out of Detroit's bullpen and has allowed three home runs in just four innings of work. With Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris both on the disabled list, the Tigers are desperate. VerHagen had just a 4.90 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP over 19 starts for Triple-A Toledo this year, so expectations should be low.