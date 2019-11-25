Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Will play in Japan
VerHagen will play in Japan in 2020, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
VerHagen pitched a career-high 58 innings in 2019, but he struggled with a 5.90 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP. He made four starts but performed mainly as a long reliever out of the Tigers' bullpen. The 29-year-old will get a chance to develop in Japan next season after making appearances in the majors in each of the past six seasons.
