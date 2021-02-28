Garneau went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Garneau started at catcher and batted ninth in the Tigers' spring training opener. Wilson Ramos served as the designated hitter in this one and will be the team's primary backstop, but Garneau will get a shot at a reserve role, with Grayson Greiner his primary competition for a roster spot. Garneau struggled in 2020 with the Astros, posting a .562 OPS in 17 games, though he did post a .757 OPS playing for the Angels and Athletics in 2019.