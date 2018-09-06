Peterson was scooped up off waivers by Detroit on Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

Peterson was designated for assignment by Atlanta this past weekend. In order to make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Tigers shifted John Hicks (hip) to the 60-day DL. Throughout the 2018 campaign, Peterson has played in two big-league games, and slashed .268/.324/.406 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI in 107 contests at the Triple-A level.