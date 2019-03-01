Tigers' Dustin Peterson: First homer of spring
Peterson went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Thursday's game against Atlanta.
Peterson blasted a three-run homer over the center field wall to cap off a five-run first inning for Detroit. He's already collected five hits so far this spring in 12 at-bats to go along with five RBI.
