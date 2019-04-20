Peterson is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Peterson had started six of the Tigers' last eight games, including the first two contests of the series with Chicago as a replacement for the banged-up Christin Stewart (quadriceps). With Stewart's stay on the injured list set to last through at least next weekend, Peterson should have some runway as the Tigers' main option in left field, but he's done nothing offensively yet to suggest he's worth much attention outside of AL-only leagues.