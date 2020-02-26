Tigers' Dustin Peterson: Listed as bench option
Peterson (elbow) is listed as an available bench option for the Tigers in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Peterson has yet to make his spring debut, but his inclusion on the lineup card is an indication that he's moved past the elbow injury that resulted in him being shut down for the remainder of the 2019 season in July. Detroit outrighted Peterson off the 40-man roster during the offseason, so he's slated to open the campaign at Triple-A Toledo.
