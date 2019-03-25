Peterson has earned a spot on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

With JaCoby Jones slated to open the season on the IL, Peterson will break camp with the Tigers in a reserve outfield role. The 24-year-old owns a .325/.386/.450 slash line and 4:5 BB:K through 19 games this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...