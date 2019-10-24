Play

Peterson (elbow) was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Peterson didn't appear in any games after July due to an elbow injury, and will now become eligible to be a minor-league free agent after the World Series. In 17 games with the Tigers this season, the 25-year-old hit .227/.277/.318 with six RBI.

