Peterson will start in left field and bat sixth Thursday against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Peterson enters the lineup in place of Christin Stewart (quadriceps), who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day. The Tigers recalled Brandon Dixon from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move, but he's likely to serve merely as bench depth rather than challenging for the everyday role vacated by Stewart. Peterson thus looks like he may be in line for full-time work versus lefties and righties, making him someone to consider picking up in AL-only leagues.