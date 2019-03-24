Peterson is back in Detroit's major-league camp, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

While nothing is official yet, Peterson looks poised to break camp in a reserve outfield role with JaCoby Jones (shoulder) expected to open the season on the IL. The 24-year-old hit a solid .306/.375/.417 with one homer and a 4:4 BB:K through 18 games this spring.

